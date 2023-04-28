DU, AUD may start admission process after May

New Delhi: The Ambedkar University of Delhi and other institutions might launch their admission process after May. Although the CUET for undergraduate students is less than a month away and apart from students who have registered themselves on the NTA portal and indicated their preferences for universities, aspirants are required to apply to respective university portals.



The University of Delhi is using a Common Seat Allocation System and will be followed through which undergraduate aspirants are required to indicate their college and program preferences on the university portal. The central online system is going to allocate seats on the basis of the CUET scores.

According to the university official, the application process is not going to start anytime soon and the university is going to wait at least till mid-May before launching the portal. In 2023, admissions to the post-graduate courses at DU are also going to be through CUET.

The CSAS format is going to be used for PG admissions too. The university is going to retain the merit-based system for those who did undergraduate degrees from DU, but all aspirants have to appear for the CUET.