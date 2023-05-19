DU, AUD ink MoU to work in AI & its impact on social sciences

New Delhi: The Delhi University and the BR Ambedkar University have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to work in emerging areas like Artificial Intelligence and its impact on social sciences.



The MoU is going to provide an opportunity for optimum utilisation of resources like libraries, research laboratories, auditoriums, and sports grounds among other facilities of the two universities. The memorandum states that Ambedkar University is committed to academic collaboration and partnerships with other educational institutions in an effort to become a Multidisciplinary Education Research University, in alignment with the aims and objectives of National Education Policy 2020.

The universities are going to collaborate in areas of research, outreach and extension activities, consultancy, student and faculty exchange, curriculum development and revision, and sharing of state-of-the-art information and other technology. It marks a significant collaboration between the Delhi government’s Ambedkar University and the University of Delhi, a central university. The universities are going to work in emerging areas like Artificial Intelligence and its impact on social sciences and in those fields where the respective university has a specific strength.

DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh highlighted the possibility of mobility of students between the two universities in terms of facilitating the students to study courses or papers offered in the collaborating university and their credit transfer as well as the issuance of a certificate in this regard. Ambedkar University

Vice-Chancellor Anu Singh Lather said that the university is committed to Ambedkar’s vision of bridging equality and social justice with excellence. She also said that the AUD considers it to be its mission to create sustainable and effective linkages between access to and success in higher education. This MOU is going to be a step to achieve this mission.