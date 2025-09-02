DU appoints principals as anti-defacement heads

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, the university has rolled out a stringent set of measures to prevent vandalism and promote cleaner, more responsible campaigning.

In a first, college principals have been appointed as “anti-defacement heads” tasked with monitoring and curbing defacement activities within their respective institutions.

New Guidelines to Ensure Clean Campaigning

The university has introduced new rules to curb defacement during campus elections. Posters and banners will only be permitted on designated “walls of democracy,” while candidates are urged to focus on electronic campaigning through social media and messaging apps.

Each contestant must also deposit a refundable bond of Rs 1 lakh, which will be forfeited if they or their supporters flout the rules. Offences such as unauthorised wall writing or pasting posters can attract fines of up to Rs 25,000, along with suspension, rustication, or even disqualification. To ensure compliance, monitoring committees will be set up in every college.

Response to Past Concerns

The decision comes after repeated criticism from the Delhi High Court, which in earlier years had stalled election results until defacement materials were cleared.

Past elections have witnessed widespread wall defacement across Delhi University campuses, raising concerns about accountability and civic responsibility. University officials stressed that the new measures are designed to create a “peaceful, respectful, and environmentally responsible” election atmosphere.

Student Organisations Voice Concerns

While many students have welcomed the emphasis on digital campaigning, some organisations have raised objections to the bond requirement. Groups like the All India Students’ Union (AISA) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) argue that the ₹1 lakh bond could create barriers for students from lower-income families, potentially limiting equal participation in the elections.

Despite these concerns, university officials maintain that strict enforcement is necessary to curb the chronic problem of vandalism and ensure that DUSU elections reflect democratic values rather than chaotic campaigns.

With principals now at the helm of anti-defacement efforts, Delhi University hopes to set a precedent for clean, modern, and digitally-driven student elections.