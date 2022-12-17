DU announces spl spot admission round for UG programmes

New Delhi: The Delhi University has announced a special spot admission round for undergraduate programs (UG) for certain shortlisted colleges. The number of vacant seats for the special DU spot admission round is going to be declared on December 18 on the official website of the university.



According to the notice issued by Registrar Vikas Gupta, "It is going to be mandatory for them to take admission to the seat allocated in the special DU spot admission round. If they fail to accept the allocated seat, it will be the loss of candidate's ability to take admission in the University of Delhi."

The DU notice states that the admitted candidates will not be allowed to withdraw their admission. If the candidate wanted to be considered in the admission round, the candidate is required to opt for 'special spot admission round' through their dashboard. Also, the candidates who have applied in the common seat allocation system (CSAS) 2022 and did not accepted admission in any colleges on the date of declaration of the special round can participate in this round.

Candidates are not going to have an option to 'upgrade' and 'withdraw' their admission during the special spot admission round.

The university notice also states that the seat allocated in this round will be final and allocations in the spot round are going to be done based on the availability of seats, programme-specific merit of the candidates, order of preference of programme and college, and the category.