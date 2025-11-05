DU announces schedule for univ court and DUSU executive polls

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi has released notifications regarding two key elections the 93rd University Court meeting and the DUSU Executive Committee Election for 2025–26.

According to the official notice, the University Court elections will be held on November 28, 2025. The elections will be conducted under Statute 2(1)(xvii) and 2(1)(xviii) of the University Statutes. Seven positions out of ten will be filled from professional fields such as Law, Medicine, Engineering and Technology, Auditing, and Accountancy, while four positions out of six will be elected from Industry and Commerce for a term of five years. The notice also includes the schedule, nomination forms, and withdrawal guidelines.

Delhi University has issued the DUSU Executive Committee Election 2025–26 notification, outlining nomination, scrutiny, and withdrawal procedures for active student participation.