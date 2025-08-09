DU announces measures to curb defacement ahead of DUSU polls

New Delhi: The University of Delhi on Friday issued guidelines for the upcoming DUSU polls, mandating a bond of Rs 1 lakh from candidates and banning the use of posters, wall writing, rallies, loudspeakers, and roadshows on the varsity campus.

The move comes nearly a year after the Delhi Court criticised the university over defacement of the campus during the students’ union elections and stalled the results until defacement material, including posters, hoardings, and graffiti, was removed from public property.

The advisory was issued by DU Registrar Vikas Gupta, calling for strict compliance from students, colleges, and university departments. It is based on various legal provisions, court orders, and recommendations of the Lyngdoh Committee.

Speaking on the guideline, DUSU president Ronak Khatri said, “The guideline is not suitable for students, as someone from a lower-income background may not be able to afford the Rs 1 lakh bond required for nomination, which could prevent them from participating despite their willingness.”

To discourage defacement, the University has mandated that every contesting candidate submit a bond of Rs 1 lakh while filing nominations. This amount will be liable for forfeiture if the candidate or their supporters are found violating defacement norms, it added.

In a bid to sensitise students early on, the University has proposed introducing an “anti-defacement affidavit,” similar to the anti-ragging affidavit, to be submitted at the time of admission. According to the guidelines, colleges and departments have been directed to conduct awareness programmes to encourage students to maintain decorum on campus during the election season.

Colleges should promote and organise debates for candidates contesting the student elections, which may be uploaded on the respective websites, the guidelines read.

Colleges have also been asked to increase the size of the “walls of democracy” at two locations dedicated to putting up poll-related material, it stated. Outside these designated areas, the use of posters, wall writing, rallies, loudspeakers, and roadshows has been strictly prohibited, it added.

As per the guidelines, candidates have also been instructed to immediately remove any unauthorised posters, especially those with misspelt names aimed at evading accountability, and report such instances to the nearest police station within 24 hours.

“Failing to do so may invite a fine of Rs 25,000, suspension, rustication, or even disqualification from contesting elections,” it stated.

It further mentioned that a dedicated portal to report defacement and raise awareness on related issues will also be launched by the University and affiliated colleges.

