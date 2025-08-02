DU announces 55 non-teaching vacancies

NEW DELHI: In a significant move to strengthen its administrative and cultural infrastructure, Delhi University (DU) has announced the opening of 55 non-teaching positions across various departments. The university, known for its academic excellence, will begin accepting online applications on August 5, 2025. This recruitment drive, which includes a diverse range of roles, is expected to attract a large pool of candidates seeking opportunities in higher education institutions.

The recruitment spans three pay levels under the 7th Central Pay Commission, with prominent roles such as Professional Assistant, Semi Professional Assistant, and several positions dedicated to traditional music accompanists. Of the total vacancies, 15 are for Professional Assistants (Pay Level-06), 17 for Semi Professional Assistants (Pay Level-05), and 22 for Library Assistants and Music Accompanists (Pay Level-04). One of the standout features of this recruitment is the university’s focus on cultural preservation. Delhi University will recruit 16 Traditional Music Accompanists and three contractual Sports Coaches, ensuring category-wise representation. The move supports DU’s aim to strengthen cultural and operational staffing.