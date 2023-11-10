DU and Hiroshima Univ ink MoU to foster collaborative research

New Delhi: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was formalised between Delhi University and Hiroshima University, Japan, to foster collaborative research initiatives at the international level in conjunction with global universities.



During the signing ceremony, Dr Vikas Gupta, DU Registrar, and Professor Shinji Kaneko, Executive Vice President of Hiroshima University, exchanged the pertinent documents, symbolising the commencement of this promising partnership.

Dr Vikas Gupta articulated the significance of this MoU, highlighting its purpose to establish a mutually beneficial collaboration based on friendship between the two universities. Under the terms of this MoU, the institutions commit to joint research endeavors, faculty and academic staff exchange, as well as facilitating the exchange of graduate and post-graduate students. Additionally, there will be a sharing of research outcomes, academic publications, and other relevant academic information.

The collaboration will extend to encompass various academic and educational exchange programmes as deemed suitable by both universities working in tandem. The agreement is set to remain effective for five years, with the possibility of renewal contingent upon mutual consent, guided by the assessment of achievements and ongoing relevance.