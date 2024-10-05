DU allows students to pursue two degrees simulatenously

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University has decided to allow students to pursue two degree programmes simultaneously within the university, according to an official notification.

As per the notification, the students can pursue one degree in regular mode from the DU colleges or departments and the other in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode from the School of Open Learning.

Under this new policy, the students already enrolled or in the process of enrolling in a degree programme at the university can opt to pursue two degrees at the same time. However, they will not be allowed to pursue two similar academic programmes at once, such as B.Com (Hons.) and B.Com (Pass), even if one of them is taken in the ODL format.

Students pursuing two degrees simultaneously must meet all academic requirements for both programmes separately, including attending classes, completing internal assessments, submitting assignments, giving presentations, and meeting promotion criteria for each degree. To avoid taking mandatory courses twice, they must complete the compulsory courses for their first enrolled programme, whether in regular or ODL mode.

The corresponding mandatory courses in the second programme will be replaced with appropriate alternatives. For example, if a student first enrolls in a regular programme, they will have to complete the mandatory courses for that programme. If enrolled in an ODL programme first, the compulsory courses for that programme will take precedence. For undergraduate programmes, students must complete mandatory courses like Environmental Science (EVS) or Ability Enhancement Courses (AEC) for their first degree. If required for the second degree, they will be replaced with alternatives.

Students can take different AECs, a Skill Enhancement Course (SEC), or a Value Addition Course (VAC) for their ODL degree. Those in two B.A. programmes may choose from the open GE pool to avoid repeating courses.