DU admission phase II to begin on July 8; new session from August 1

New Delhi: With the much-awaited CUET-UG 2025 result declared on Friday, Delhi University’s admission process will now move into the next phase from July 8. This development follows the university’s earlier announcement that the new academic session will commence on August 1, a significant improvement over last year, when classes began as late as August 29 due to delays in the CUET-UG results. Through a detailed press release, the university outlined the schedule ahead. “After the declaration of results of the Common University Entrance Test (UG) by the National Testing Agency, the University announced the commencement of Phase II of the Common Seat Allocation System (UG) 2025 from Tuesday, July 8,” the statement said. This year, the University is offering 71,624 seats across 79 undergraduate programmes and 186 BA programme combinations in 69 colleges and departments. The first phase of the admission process had begun on June 17 with the launch of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal. Those who haven’t registered yet can still complete both Phase I and Phase II until 11:59 PM on July 14. A one-time correction window has also been opened for candidates wishing to edit their Phase I details. This window will remain active from July 6 to July 11.

Following this, the university will release simulated ranks on July 15, offering applicants a preview of their probable standing. To accommodate changes, a preference change window will open from 5:00 PM on July 15 to 11:59 PM on July 16. The first allocation list will be declared on July 19, with colleges conducting document verification and approval from July 19 to July 22. A list of vacant seats will then be published on July 24. The second allocation list is scheduled to be released on July 28, followed by college-level verification till July 31. Further allocation rounds may be held depending on the availability of seats.



ECA Trials likely from July 14

Delhi University is likely to begin physical trials for admissions under the Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA) quota around July 18–19 for the academic session 2025–2026. Speaking to Millennium Post, Deepti Taneja, convener of DU’s ECA admissions committee, said, “The trials are likely to begin from July 18–19. Students can expect regular updates regarding the process now. On July 6, the university will release details about which colleges will host trials for each category.” This comes a day after the CUET-UG results were declared, following which the university issued an official press release on Saturday announcing the start of Phase 2 of the admission process from July 8 and detailing the complete upcoming schedule. This year, the university is offering a total of 1,347 seats under the ECA quota across 14 categories.