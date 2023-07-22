DU: AAP student wing demands separate college cut-offs

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has demanded that the Delhi University (DU) revert to its previous cut-off system and withdraw the centralised admission process.



The AAP, along with its national-level teachers’ organization AADTA and student wing CYSS, expressed strong objections against the current admission process and the recent fee hikes.

Secretary of Delhi State CYSS, Kamal Tiwari, highlighted the challenges faced by sports quota students and called for the reopening of the portal for uploading sports certificates to accommodate those who missed the opportunity due to their sports engagements.

A member of DUTA Executive, Anand Prakash, highlighted the challenges faced by students due to the introduction of the Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) by the Central government during the Covid pandemic. He raised concerns about the fairness and transparency of the exam, given its association with an organisation that has a history of irregularities.

Moreover, the centralisation of the admission process has caused difficulties, especially for students from rural and disadvantaged backgrounds who lack internet access.

The party stressed the importance of ensuring a fair and accessible admission procedure for all, particularly students from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Other Backward Classes (OBC). Prakash also drew attention to the significant increase in DU’s fees over the past two years, posing a burden on students from the EWS.

“The DU authorities have hiked the fee by Rs 1,700 in the past two years. It will be detrimental to the students coming from poor sections of society,” he added. The CYSS also claimed that after the inception of CUET, the number of admissions have decreased drastically.

The AAP students’ wing claimed that around 15,000 seats were vacant in DU colleges. “In 2021, more than 54,000 girl students got admission in the DU colleges but after the centralised system was introduced in 2022, only 34,000 girl students were admitted, a drop of 34%,” Prakash added.

The CYSS has also released helpline numbers, 9717208239, 8375019223, 8586049885, 9868454488 and 8222840599, for students aspiring to take admission in DU colleges.