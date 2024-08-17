DU 2024-25 UG admissions: First list released, over 97,300 allocations made

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University has released the first allocation list for the undergraduate admissions 2024-25, with 97,387 candidates offered programmes and college combinations in the ‘round one’ of Common Seat Allotment System (CSAS).

For admissions to 71,600 sanctioned seats, the university considered 5,68,20,017 unique cutoffs and ranks for the allocations in this round, according to an official statement.

The Delhi University received 1,72,18,187 number of preferences/choices submitted by the students seeking admissions to various UG programmes in different colleges.

In the first round, the number of girls who have been allotted a seat for admission in DU is 52,838 while 44,549 boys have been given seats in the admission process.

Of these, 243 orphan students have been given seats in the first list of CSAS allocation. Meanwhile, the number of single girl child who have got an allocation stand at 1,339.

The programme with the highest number of allocations is B.Com (Hons), with 10,096 candidates..

The classes for the first year UG students will commence from August 29.

Candidates who have been shortlisted in round one will get time to accept the allocation till 4.59 pm on August 18, Sunday. They are required to submit the fees by 4.59 pm, August 21, Wednesday.

Only the candidates who will make the payment will be able to opt for an “upgrade” for subsequent rounds.

The Delhi University had earlier said it will accept 50 per cent more applications this year to avoid vacant seats.

Furthermore, this year the Delhi University has revised its tie-breaker rules for generating ranks based on which admissions are given.

According the the rules, in a situation where two or more candidates have the same CUET(UG)-2024 merit score for a programme plus college combination, first the candidate with a higher percentage of aggregate marks in the best three subjects of Class XII will be given preference.

After this, the candidate with a higher percentage of aggregate marks in the best four subjects of Class XII will be given preference and then the candidates with a higher percentage of aggregate marks in the best five subjects of Class XII will be given preference.

Following this, preference will be given to the candidate having an earlier date of birth (as mentioned in the Class X certificate) and, lastly, the alphabetical ordering of the names of the candidate will be considered to give admission.

This year, since the National Testing Agency (NTA) had released raw scores instead of normalised scores, the university applied the above stated tie-breaking rules, to give admission in case of two students with same scores.

In the first allocation round, the university has decided to do extra allocations to fill the seats optimally so that the academic session may begin from August 29.

This year, DU allocated 97,387 seats in the first round, excluding performance-based programs and supernumerary quotas. Admissions are offered across 69 colleges for approximately 71,600 seats. Out of 2,45,287 applicants, 1,85,543 completed Phase-II of CSAS, submitting 1,72,18,187 preferences. Candidates can view cutoff ranks and scores on their dashboard, but the same

CUET score may result in different ranks due to tie-breaking rules. Ranks aren’t generated for certain programs

and quotas.