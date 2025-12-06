DTC’s average monthly income nearly Rs 94 cr

New Delhi: The DTC’s average monthly income between April and October this year was recorded at Rs 93.96 crore, while it stood at Rs 68.54 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal, officials said on Friday.

Under the category of Ticket Income, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has earned Rs 220.33 crore between April and October this year, they said.

The total income during the period was Rs 658 crore, reflecting steady financial progress, officials added.

In the bracket of Subsidy against Pink Tickets, the corporation has received Rs 235.56 crore, reflecting the continued success of Delhi government’s free bus travel scheme for women, aiming to boost safety, and accessibility.

This growth reinforces the Delhi government’s commitment to strengthening public transport and ensuring efficient use of public resources, an official statement said.

“These figures show the positive impact of our continuous efforts to strengthen public transport in Delhi. DTC’s improved income and transparent operations underline our commitment to providing safe, reliable, and affordable transport for every citizen. We will continue to support DTC in modernising its services for a better and more efficient public mobility system,” Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh said in the statement.

In the Special Hire category, the DTC has generated Rs 63.40 crore, while sale of passes has contributed Rs 36.38 crore.

Notably, the DTC has clocked Rs 102.04 crore under Miscellaneous Income (Sale of Scrap, Interest Earned Advertisement Fee Rent Receipt, Penalty LFB, etc), further strengthening its overall financial performance.

According to a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the functioning of the DTC for the year ending March 31, 2022, its liabilities rose from Rs 28,263 crore in 2015-16 to Rs 65,274 crore in 2021-22, as it incurred operational losses of more than Rs 14,000 crore during the period.