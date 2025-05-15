DTC unveils major infrastructure push

New Delhi: The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) is set to undergo a major transformation with new initiatives aimed at creating a smart, clean, and world-class public transport system. The decisions were announced after a DTC Board meeting chaired by Delhi Transport minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Tuesday.

The meeting laid out a series of forward-looking projects to strengthen infrastructure, enhance commuter convenience, and boost sustainability in the capital’s transport network. These include expanding EV charging infrastructure, digitizing fare collection, launching skill-based training for staff, and redeveloping bus depots.

“We are not just making improvements, we are building the future of public transport in Delhi,” said Singh. “Our vision is to provide citizens with a reliable, efficient, and world-class commuting experience. The decisions taken in the board meeting reflect our commitment to digital advancement, public convenience, and environmental sustainability. With better infrastructure, cleaner transport solutions, and smart technology integration, we are moving closer to making Delhi the Electric Vehicle (EV) capital of India.”

Under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), Rs.5 crore will be allocated to set up an EV charging station at the Rajghat Depot. This will support Delhi’s growing fleet of electric buses and ensure seamless service delivery.

In a bid to enhance fare collection systems, the DTC will introduce UPI and card-based Automated Fare Collection Systems (AFCS). The pilot is already operational at Rajghat, Hasanpur, and Kalkaji depots in partnership with Canara Bank. Officials confirmed that this project will be implemented at “zero financial liability” to DTC over a five-year period, reducing operational costs associated with ticket printing.

To utilise land more efficiently, the Banda Bahadur Marg (BBM) and Sukhdev Vihar depots will be redeveloped by Engineering Projects (India) Ltd. as self-sustaining projects featuring multilevel parking, requiring no financial investment from DTC.

Special hire rates for electric buses will also be introduced, allowing agencies such as Delhi Police and film crews to rent them for various purposes, thereby promoting cleaner transport alternatives.

Additionally, a new Vehicle Fitness Centre with infrastructure for 72,000 inspections annually will be set up to enhance pollution control.

To support workforce development, seven new training programs for DTC drivers, conductors, and even the public will be launched. These are

expected to generate Rs.3.5 crore in revenue while boosting service quality.

The Delhi government reaffirmed its commitment to building a “clean, safe, and modern urban transport system” that supports sustainability and public welfare.