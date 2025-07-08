DTC to replace pink tickets with KYC-linked Saheli Smart Cards

new delhi: Saheli Smart Card, a personalised travel pass carrying the holder’s name and photo, will facilitate free rides to women and transgender residents of Delhi aged 12 and above on all DTC and Cluster buses.

An official said the smart card will be issued under the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) framework. Unlike the existing paper-based pink ticket system, the card will allow free travel only on DTC and Cluster buses, and support recharge and top-up functionality for use on other transit modes.

“To obtain the digital card, applicants must be bona fide residents of Delhi, aged 12 years or above, and have valid proof of address. They must register online through the DTC portal, select a participating bank, and complete full KYC verification at the chosen bank branch,” the official said.

Once the KYC process is completed, the card will be dispatched to the applicant’s registered address by the bank.

Giving more details on the required documents, the official said Aadhaar card, PAN card, proof of residence in Delhi, passport-size photograph, and any other documents under bank-specific KYC norms will be needed.

The Delhi government, in its communication to banks and financial institutions, has invited expressions of interest for the issuance

of these cards.

It said these cards will usher in a new era of safe, accessible, and paperless public transport for women and transgenders in the city.

The official further clarified that while the government will not charge commuters for travel, issuing banks may levy a nominal card issuance or maintenance fee as per their policies.

In case the card is lost, users must report it to the issuing bank, which may provide a replacement as per its terms.

The card will need to be activated through the Automatic Fare Collection System (AFCS) of DTC before use. Though the card can be used on other transit systems after topping up, the free travel benefit is restricted to DTC and Cluster buses under this scheme.

“No card will be issued directly by DTC. Registration is completely online through the DTC portal, and cards are issued only after full KYC verification by the selected bank,” the official added.

The Delhi Transport Corporation operates 44 depots across Delhi and one in Noida. It has an active fleet of 3,266 buses, comprising 1,950 electric and 1,694 CNG buses.

During her Budget Day address in March, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta criticised the use of pink paper tickets for women, calling it a source of corruption under the previous government. She said the new system would enable women to travel using secure

digital cards instead.