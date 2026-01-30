DTC steps in for Surajkund rush

New Delhi: With lakhs of visitors expected at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela 2026, the Delhi government has announced a special Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus service to ensure smooth, affordable and hassle-free connectivity for commuters and tourists heading to the iconic cultural festival.

The dedicated bus service will operate on an experimental basis from January 31 to February 15, 2026, connecting Badarpur Border Metro Station with the Surajkund Mela grounds. The initiative aims to provide seamless last-mile connectivity, reduce traffic congestion and curb overcharging by private transport operators during the mela period.

Announcing the move, Delhi Transport Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh said, “Surajkund Mela is a proud cultural celebration that attracts visitors from across India and abroad. Our priority is to provide safe, reliable and affordable public transport so that families and tourists can travel without inconvenience.” He added that the special service would also promote clean mobility, stating, “The dedicated DTC bus service will ensure seamless last-mile connectivity from the metro station to the mela grounds while promoting clean and eco-friendly mobility.”

Under the plan, DTC will deploy two 9-metre electric buses covering a distance of around four kilometres. The route will pass through Badarpur Metro Station, Badarpur Border, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Prahladpur, Surajkund Chowk and Manav Rachna School, making travel easier for metro commuters and local residents alike. The Delhi government has also coordinated with the Haryana Transport Department to ensure smooth inter-state operations, as the mela venue lies in Haryana. Buses will run at frequent intervals throughout the day in both directions, with a detailed timetable displayed at metro stations, bus stops and the mela premises. mpost