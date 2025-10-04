DTC resumes bus service to Nepal

New Delhi: The Delhi-Kathmandu international bus service operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), which was suspended amid the chaos in the neighbouring nation, has resumed, officials said on Friday.

According to an official, the services resumed last month after the situation stabilised in Nepal.

“The bus service was suspended on September 10 due to the unrest in Nepal. A bus was also stuck there. After the bus returned safely and the situation improved there,

the bus service was restarted,” he added.

The official said that the commuter numbers have not dwindled after the resumption and remain the same as

they were before the suspension of services.

Last month, former Chief Justice Sushila Karki became Nepal’s first woman prime minister to lead an interim government, ending days of political uncertainty after the K P Sharma Oli dispensation was forced to quit in the face of a nationwide agitation triggered by a social media ban.

The bus covers a distance of 1,167 kilometres, with a fare of Rs 2,800. It operates six days a week, with DTC buses running on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and Nepal’s Manjushree Yatayat buses running on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

DTC deploys Volvo buses for the route, while Manjushree Yatayat uses Marco Polo buses.

According to the DTC website, the journey includes designated halts at Firozabad, Faizabad, Mugling and

Sonauli (the India-Nepal border) for Customs checks. Passengers are not allowed to disembark or board at any locations along the route other than the designated stops.