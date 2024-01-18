DTC partners with travel app for trial of ‘single-journey ticket’

In a bid to simplify transportation for Delhi commuters, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has joined forces with travel app Tummoc to launch a trial for the government’s “single-journey ticket” project.

This initiative aims to streamline the booking process for bus tickets and cabs, integrating various modes of transport into one platform.

The trial period for the “single-journey ticket” project, in partnership with Tummoc, has commenced and will last for seven days. Users will have the opportunity to provide feedback, allowing authorities to address any technical glitches before the formal launch.

Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot highlighted the benefits of the single-journey ticket, stating, “Under this, the same ticket will be used for commuting in an auto, metro, and bus and will cater to commuters from the origin to the destination.”

He emphasised the role of this initiative in promoting multi-modal transport and enhancing last-mile connectivity under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership. The integration of various modes of transport into a single ticket is expected to be both convenient and time-saving for commuters.

Tummoc, already live in 21 cities with a user base of over 30 lakh, has been working on digitizing transit services across the country. The app, a winner in the STAMP Challenge for Delhi in 2022, has successfully launched digital bus passes for DTC buses, digital QR tickets for DMRC, and the innovative “All-in-One Ticket.”

Tummoc officials also expressed enthusiasm for the project. “The app has been instrumental in digitising transit systems in various cities, offering digital solutions for bus passes and POS tickets,” they stated.

Hiranmay Mallick, CEO & Co-Founder of Tummoc, expressed pride in contributing to the digitization of Delhi’s transportation and encouraged users to test the new features. He stated, “We’re looking forward to collecting feedback from travellers in Delhi after they test out these new features. And we look forward to officially launching this project soon.”

As of December 2023, Delhi’s government fleet comprised 7,232 buses, with daily bus ridership reaching 41 lakh. The single-journey ticket initiative aligns with ongoing efforts to enhance digital solutions for transportation in the city, promising a more integrated and seamless commuting experience.