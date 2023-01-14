DTC inducts thirteen more women drivers

New Delhi: Usha Rani, a double MA, was one of the 13 women bus drivers who were handed appointment letters by Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot here on Friday.



DTC now has 34 women drivers navigating the city roads, one of the highest in any state in India, a statement by the Delhi government said.

“The Delhi Government has been consistently working on inducting more women as bus drivers under its city transportation fleet.

“Ten women out of the 13 women given a letter of appointment today have joined after receiving training under the Delhi government’s ‘Mission Parivartan’ initiative,” the government said in a statement.

Seventeen women were hired under the initiative, while the rest 17 have been recruited directly by DTC, it said.

In April 2022, Gahlot kicked off ‘Mission Parivartan,’ an initiative to train women to help obtain the Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) licences.

The programme is currently training its 4th batch of women candidates, having already trained 123 women.

Out of the 13 women drivers who received a letter of appointment on Friday, six are from Delhi and three from Haryana.

Nirmala Devi, Rekha, Lata Rathour, Rajkumari, Meena and Maya Devi are from Delhi, while Nisha, Sonia and Usha Rani are from Haryana.

Abita Mishra originally hails from Bihar, Laxmi Rawat from Uttar Pradesh, Asha Rani from West Bengal, and Neetu Devi is from Rajasthan.