DTC guard murdered for foul phone language, 1 in custody

A 47-year-old guard employed by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) was brutally murdered allegedly due to his use of foul language during a phone call. The police were informed about the incident through a PCR call at the Karawal Nagar Police Station.

The deceased has been identified as Satvir (47), son of Mangal Singh, and a resident of Karawal Nagar, Delhi. The accused individuals were identified as Rahul (30), a resident of Mukund Vihar, Som Bazar Road, Karawal Nagar, Delhi, and Sunil also known as Kala (50), son of Chaman Singh, and a resident of Karawal Nagar, Delhi.

According to the Police, a distress call was received at 12:15 PM on Monday, reporting a dispute at Karawal Nagar, where Satvir resided. Upon arrival at Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, officers found Satvir unconscious with injuries on his limbs, but no injuries to vital parts of his body.

Initially deemed unfit to provide a statement and lacking eyewitness accounts, the investigation began with the registration of an FIR under section 308/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

However, following Satvir’s death on Tuesday evening, the charges were escalated to section 302 of the IPC.

Rahul, the accused, is currently in custody, while Sunil remains at large. It is reported that Sunil engaged in a fatal altercation with Satvir over a minor disagreement. The disagreement stemmed from a complaint about Satvir’s alleged use of foul language during a phone call, leading to a physical confrontation involving a rod and a stick.

The attack caused severe injuries to Satvir, who was subsequently taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries the following day.

Both the accused and victim resided in the same building in Karawal Nagar, which was owned by Sunil, with Satvir living there as a tenant.