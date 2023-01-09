DTC & DIMTS to soon have NCMC compliant digital ticketing solution

New Delhi: Delhi government will soon provide National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) compliant digital ticketing solutions across all its Delhi Transport



Corporation (DTC) and Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System operated buses.

The Delhi Transport department has issued a notice inviting an e-Tender for this on Sunday. The NCMC-compliant digital ticketing solution will enable public transport in Delhi, beginning with buses, to move away from manual ticketing.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently flagged off 50 new Electric buses taking the total number of buses running in the city to 7,379. In 2022, the uptake of buses has increased each month with more than 12 crore ridership in

December 2022. It means, on average 40 lakh people travel in buses daily.

As per government sources, it is of utmost importance that a record of each trip is maintained for better planning of the number of buses across 500+ bus routes in Delhi. The digital ticketing solution is also part of the Route Rationalisation study conducted by the Transport department whose pilot phase is in progress from October 2022.

In a statement, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi has been committed to provide more convenient and safer travel for its citizens. We wanted to totally move away with the current manual ticketing where the origin and destination are not being captured at all. Delhi wants to enable a system for the commuters to even know if the next bus coming is 100 per cent full or party crowded along with tracking of buses at the bus stop to know their exact waiting time. In addition, the NCMC enabled solution will help them to use the same card for multi modal transit systems starting with bus and Metro Rail. The idea is to grow this to all modes of public transport in the city making Delhi a world class city.”