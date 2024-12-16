DTC bus ridership falling despite fleet expansion

NEW DELHI: Despite efforts to modernise and expand, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses continue to witness decline in ridership, struggling to return to pre-COVID levels. The current daily average of 25 lakh passengers represents a 45 per cent drop over the past decade, far below the 46.77 lakh recorded during 2012-13, according to the Economic Survey of the Delhi Government 2023-24. Ridership hit its lowest during the pandemic, plummeting to 12.24 lakh daily, and remains 25 per cent below pre-pandemic numbers.

Authorities attribute the drop in bus usage partly to the rise in Delhi Metro ridership, which has increased by 12 per cent over the years. However, this comes with its challenges; an IIT-Delhi report highlights that Metro ridership still falls 47.45 per cent short of its projected targets. DTC commuters and employees point to other pressing issues.

“Bus services are unreliable, especially with traffic congestion,” said Sarita Sharma, a daily commuter from Dwarka. “We often have to wait over 30 minutes, especially during peak hours. The e-buses are a good addition, but their frequency is low.”

DTC’s fleet currently stands at 7,683 buses, including 1,970 electric buses, far below the 10,000-bus target set by a 26-year-old Supreme Court directive.

“CNG buses, which make up most of our fleet, face frequent breakdowns,” a senior DTC official revealed.

“These buses should have been replaced after eight years, given the rough conditions they operate in. Now, they are being phased out and will likely be completely off the roads by 2026.”

The consequences of declining bus ridership are visible beyond commuter inconvenience. Reports from the Center for Science and Environment (CSE) highlight the link between fewer public transport users and increased reliance on private vehicles, exacerbating congestion and contributing to Delhi’s severe winter

air pollution.

From 2007 to 2018, the share of two-wheelers and four-wheelers rose from 38 to 49 per cent, according to data analysed by IIT-Delhi and the National Institute of Urban Affairs.

Although Delhi boasts an extensive bus network, with 57 per cent of the population living within a five-minute walk of a bus stop, the service’s inefficiency deters potential users. Only 1 per cent of bus stops have wait times under 10 minutes, the CSE found. “Delhi must incentivise public transport,” said a CSE official. “It should be cost-effective and faster than private transportation to attract more users.”

Commuters also voice frustration over the lack of maintenance. “The buses are in terrible condition,” said Amit, a labourer who uses buses as his primary commute. “(CNG) these buses often break down mid-journey, causing delays and discomfort.” Another commuter, Shreya Tigga, lamented on the overcrowding: “During peak hours, the buses are so packed that it’s impossible to get on.”

As Metro ridership rises and private vehicles become the preferred choice for those who can afford them, experts warn of the long-term implications for Delhi’s public transport system. “The increase in private vehicles is concerning,” said a senior DTC official. “This congestion has worsened noticeably over the past five years, making it imperative to improve the reliability and accessibility of buses.”

To reverse this trend, experts advocate for a comprehensive overhaul of the DTC’s services; timely maintenance, increased frequency, and better coordination with the Metro. Without such measures, the capital risks further strain on its infrastructure and environment.