DTC bus driver thrashed near Safdarjung Hosp

New Delhi: A 45-year-old Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus driver was allegedly assaulted and forcefully bundled into a car by a couple of men as he did not allow them to overtake.



A purported video of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed a group of men holding the bus driver, forcefully pushing him inside their vehicle and allegedly kidnapping him.

“A PCR call was received at 7.18 am regarding an incident of assault with a DTC bus driver but later both the victim and the accused themselves arrived at the police station,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (SouthWest) Rohit Meena.

The driver of the DTC bus, identified as Ram Gopal, told the police that he operates on Route No 611 Mayur Vihar to Dhaula Kuan. “Today at about 7.00 am, while his bus approached near bus stand Gate No 7 of the Safdarjung Hospital, a Wagon-R car was trying to overtake the bus from left, wrong side by blowing the horn,” the DCP said.

However, as the bus driver was not giving side, the driver of the Wagon-R car along with co-passengers came out of their vehicle, forcefully entered the bus, and began assaulting the driver with fists and blows, police said.

Later, they dragged him down from the bus, forcefully pushed him into their car and left the place of the incident. The entire incident was recorded by a passerby on his mobile phone, said the DCP.

The accused, Mohammad Sohail and Mohammad Shariq (both brothers) — left the place of the incident and first stopped at a petrol pump near INA Market. After refuelling their vehicle, they drove towards India Gate and while the vehicle was moving Mohammad Shariq and the third accused Akbar Ali assaulted the bus driver on the back seat of their car.

The driver pleaded with them, promised to compensate for any losses and requested the accused men to take him to any police station after which the accused people brought the bus driver to Safdarjung Enclave police station. Accordingly, based on the complaint of the bus driver, the police registered a case against the accused people under sections 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 140 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 3 (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and arrested four people — Mohammad Suhail, Mohammad Sharik, and Israt (Suhail’s wife) and Akbar Ali.

Further probe is on, the official added.