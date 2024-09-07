DTC bus catches fire in South Delhi

New Delhi: A DTC bus ferrying passengers caught fire in south Delhi’s Mahipalpur area on Friday afternoon, officials of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.



No one was injured during the incident, they said.

The officials said that a call regarding a fire in a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus was received at 3.24 pm and three fire tenders were pressed into service.

The fire was brought under control following 45 minutes of dousing operation but the vehicle was completely gutted in the fire, a DFS officer said.

A police officer said the low-floor DTC bus was going towards Vasant Kunj from IGI airport.