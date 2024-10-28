DTC bus catches fire in Delhi, 2 passengers sustain minor injuries

New Delhi: A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus carrying around 15 passengers caught fire here on Sunday evening, leaving a child and a man injured, police said. The bus driver made a PCR call at 5.43 pm about the fire and a police team was rushed to the spot, they said. The bus conductor told police that around 15 passengers were onboard the bus when it caught fire, they said. "When the bus reached Ring Road around 5.15 pm, smoke started filling it up from the rear. The driver doused the fire using a fire extinguisher. "All passengers managed to get out. A child and a man sustained minor burn injuries while getting down," a senior police officer said. Crime and FSL teams were called in for an investigation. The cause of the fire is not yet known, police said.