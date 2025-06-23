DSGMC expands low-cost healthcare services across nat’l Capital

new delhi: The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has significantly expanded its affordable healthcare services, reinforcing its commitment to selfless service rooted in Sikh values.

Under the leadership of President Sardar Harmeet Singh Kalka, DSGMC recently inaugurated a PET scan centre at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib and a 50-bed hospital at Gurdwara Bala Sahib. Both facilities offer heavily subsidised or free treatment, including PET scans for cancer detection, free OPD consultations, and dialysis services.

Nearly 90,000 dialysis sessions and over 1 lakh CT and MRI scans have already been conducted at nominal charges. The hospital is also being integrated into the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

DSGMC’s efforts are supported by the community, volunteers, and religious leaders.