DSEU introduces seven innovative courses for next academic yr: Min

New Delhi: In an effort to equip the youth with vital 21st century skills, the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) is introducing seven innovative courses for the upcoming academic year under the Delhi government.



This expansion aims to bridge the gap between education and industry demands, ensuring students are not only job-ready but also poised to drive innovation and economic growth.

Delhi Education minister Atishi on Friday conducted a comprehensive review of DSEU’s plans, with a strong emphasis on aligning education with industry requirements.

She emphasised the importance of these new courses, stating, “The new courses introduced by DSEU are the need of the hour, and the curriculum of these courses has been prepared as per industry demands.”

“This strategic alignment between education and industry requirements is vital to ensure that our students are well-prepared for the job market but also equipped to drive innovation and economic growth in Delhi and beyond,” she added.

Among the exciting additions to DSEU’s curriculum are the Diploma in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning and the Robotics and Process Automation program. The former offers expertise in the dynamic field of computer science, while the latter focuses on hands-on projects for designing, building, and operating robots and automation systems.

In addition to these courses, DSEU introduces a range of programs including BBA in Operations and Business Process Management, Hospital Management, Innovation, Entrepreneurship, as well as BSc and MSc in Medical Laboratory Science.

DSEU’s distinctive feature lies in its extensive network of 90+ national and international industry partnerships, including prominent companies like Mercedes Benz and Schneider. These collaborations

enhance academic programs and provide valuable opportunities for real-world projects and research.

Atishi emphasised, “Partnerships with industries not only enhances our academic programs but also provide valuable opportunities for our students and faculty to engage in real-world projects and research.”