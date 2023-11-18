DSCSC reveals embezzlement worth Rs 17L involving Assistant Manager

New Delhi: In a startling revelation, the Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (DSCSC) has uncovered a case of embezzlement involving an Assistant Manager, formerly in charge of L-6 Vend, Mayur Vihar, Delhi.



The corporation, responsible for the retail sale of liquor across Delhi, has accused Rakesh Kumar of misappropriating government funds amounting to Rs 17,86,645.

The copy of the FIR accessed by Millennium Post reveals a series of irregularities during Rakesh Kumar’s tenure from September 1, 2022, to June 7, 2023. Allegations include the failure to submit required documents, such as daily, weekly, and monthly statements and records, hindering the proper reconciliation of accounts. Despite multiple warnings and notices, Rakesh Kumar reportedly did not comply with the Corporation’s directives.

The situation escalated when the Excise Department of the Government of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi imposed a hefty penalty of Rs 53,95,520 on the liquor shop for not conducting Monthly Stock Reconciliation (MSR). Complaints were also received from a beverage company, Anheuser Busch Inbev India Ltd, alleging that Rakesh Kumar refused to accept beer orders.

To address the mounting issues, Rakesh Kumar was transferred from L-6 Vend, Mayur Vihar, to PDS CTO Pusa Godown in May

2023. However, discrepancies persisted, leading to a dispute over the handing and taking over of the charge between Rakesh Kumar and his successor Ram Kumar.

Subsequent physical verification of stocks on June 8, 2023, revealed a shortage of Rs 17,86,645, including cash and stock discrepancies. Despite being given opportunities to reconcile and cooperate Rakesh Kumar allegedly failed to comply, prompting the initiation of disciplinary action against him.

In response to a Show Cause Notice, Rakesh Kumar submitted a written reply denying responsibility for the shortages beyond May 30, 2023, claiming that he handed over the charge to Ram Kumar on June 1, 2023. However, the Disciplinary Authority expressed dissatisfaction with his lack of cooperation and suspended Rakesh Kumar with immediate effect. In a further twist Rakesh Kumar’s attempt to divert attention by filing a false complaint under the SC/ST Atrocity Act and abetment for suicide against DSCSC officials led to increased scrutiny. The Disciplinary Authority deemed this action as an attempt to pressure DSCSC employees.

The Corporation has now called for legal action, urging authorities to initiate proceedings against Rakesh Kumar. The matter is under investigation, and the Delhi Police have registered an FIR at the Pandav Nagar Police Station under the section of the financial discrepancies and irregularities.