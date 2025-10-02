Drunk teacher harasses delivery agent in Narela

NEW DELHI: In Narela, Outer North Delhi, a teacher allegedly harassed and assaulted a Zomato delivery agent and refused to pay for an order, police said. The incident occurred late on September 29 when the agent, Arjun, called Narela Police via the OND system to report that two intoxicated men had taken his food parcel without payment and abused him.

Officers ASI Deshpal and Constable Ravish arrived at the scene, where one man, identified as Rishi Kumar, was heavily intoxicated. He allegedly abused police personnel and resisted intervention. Following a medico-legal examination confirming his inebriation, Kumar, who falsely identified himself as “Ram Kumar,” was counselled and sent home.

Although the delivery agent did not file a written complaint, a departmental inquiry has been initiated under the supervision of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Outer-North) to examine the conduct of the accused.