Drunk & miffed about challan, man makes fake terror tip-off

NEW DELHI: Security agencies launched a probe after an anonymous caller claimed knowledge of an impending terror

attack in Pahalgam.

The call was later traced to a 51-year-old auto driver in Delhi, who was found drunk and upset over a traffic challan. “He was annoyed about the challan and made the hoax call under the influence,” a police officer said. No FIR has been filed, but preventive action was taken.

Following the Pahalgam attack that killed 26, mostly tourists, Delhi Police heightened security, focusing on tourist areas and

border checkpoints.