‘Drunk’ man dies falling into drain in Rohini’s Budh Vihar

New Delhi: A 35-year-old man was found dead in a drain in Rohini’s Budh Vihar area on Thursday morning, police said.



Rajender was unemployed and addicted to alcohol, they said.

Police suspect that the victim, who was drunk at the time, must have “accidently” fallen into the roadside drain since he was sitting near it.

His body was fished out after the matter was reported by locals at Vijay Vihar Police Station and a team was sent to the spot, said a senior police officer. The body did not have any visible injury marks on it, the officer said.

Police said they have found no indications of a foul play during its enquiry and the victim’s body has been preserved in the mortuary of Dr BSA Hospital.

Rajender is survived by his wife and two school-going sons. Inquest proceeding is being conducted, police said.