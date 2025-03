GHAZIABAD: A 30-year-old Mahindra Motors employee died after falling from a 1st-floor balcony in Indirapuram.

Shubham Sharma, from Andheri, Mumbai, returned intoxicated from work on March 3-4. Mistaking the first floor for his third-floor flat, he tried to enter the wrong apartment. Sitting on the balcony railing, he lost balance and fell. He was declared dead at hospital.