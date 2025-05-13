Drunk e-rickshaw driver sets self on fire

NOIDA: An e-rickshaw driver in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar district allegedly set himself on fire in a drunken state on Monday evening, police said.

He was admitted to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi and is said to in a stable condition.

According to police officials, the incident occurred in Noida’s Sector 12, and the victim was identified as Sameer Das, who drives an e-rickshaw and hails from West Bengal. He had suffered 40 per cent burn injuries. The police said that Das was sitting with his nephew and drinking alcohol near the ESIC dispensary in Sector 12 when an argument broke out between them. During an argument, Sameer set himself on fire after pouring a flammable substance. Police doused the flames, admitted him to hospital, and are questioning witnesses; no complaint has been filed yet.