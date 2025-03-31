Drunk-driving crackdown: 474 challans issued in Ggm

GURUGRAM: The Gurugram Police issued challans to 474 drivers, including six women, during a week-long special campaign against drunk-driving conducted between March 24 and March 30. One vehicle was also impounded as part of the initiative, which aimed to enforce traffic regulations and reduce incidents of driving under the influence, ensuring safer roads in the city.

The drive was led by Gurugram Police Commissioner Vikas Arora and supervised by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Traffic Headquarters/Highway, Satyapal Yadav. Various police teams were deployed at key checkpoints across the city, conducting rigorous inspections to identify and penalise violators.

As a result, hundreds of motorists were caught breaching traffic rules by driving under the influence of alcohol. The campaign’s primary objective was to curb drink-driving, ensure strict compliance with traffic regulations, and promote road safety.

By systematically inspecting vehicles and taking strict action against offenders, the Gurugram Police sought to deter risky behaviour that endangers both drivers and other road users. The police reaffirmed their commitment to road safety, urging citizens to follow all traffic rules, including refraining from driving under the influence.

Special checkpoints are regularly set up, particularly during nighttime hours, to identify intoxicated drivers, who are penalised under the relevant legal provisions. The police have assured that such enforcement drives will continue to maintain discipline on the roads.

ACP Traffic, Satyapal Yadav, HPS, emphasised the need for community cooperation in ensuring road safety. He noted that strict action against violators serves as a deterrent and encourages responsible driving behaviour.

He reiterated that Gurugram Police prioritises commuter safety and will conduct regular campaigns to minimise the risk of accidents caused by drink-driving.