Drugs trade int’l conspiracy to weaken India globally: L-G

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Friday said drugs trade is an international conspiracy to weaken India at the global level. Saxena in a video message appealed Delhiites to join the city police’s month-long campaign against drug menace in the city, appealing them to create awareness regarding the use of narcotics.

“The Menace of Drug abuse is a direct threat to India’s Demographic Dividend- our Youth. Let’s come together and strive for a #DrugFreeDelhi!” he said in a post sharing his video message on X. The L-G recently announced launch of the campaign from December 1, asking the city police to curb drug trafficking in the city. The campaign is a part of the plan to make Delhi drugs-free in the next three years. Drug abuse is becoming a curse for the society and the country as crores of people, especially youths, are on the path of ruining themselves and their families due to it, L-G said in his message to Delhiites.