Drugs Control dept seizes insulin worth Rs 20 lakh, books two firms

New Delhi: In a major enforcement action against violations in the storage and distribution of life-saving medicines, the Delhi Drugs Control Department seized insulin stock worth Rs.20.06 lakh during a special inspection drive in the national capital. The operation was conducted on the directions of Delhi Health and Family Welfare Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh after authorities found multiple wholesale drug firms violating mandatory storage norms for insulin.



The inspection drive was carried out at a wholesale drug market in New Delhi with the objective of ensuring that medicines supplied to the public meet strict safety and quality standards. Officials particularly focused on insulin preparations, which require uninterrupted cold chain storage to maintain their effectiveness.

During the inspection, six wholesale drug firms were checked by officials. Of these, four firms were found violating provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and the Drugs Rules, 1945. A large stock of insulin preparations was discovered with defaced inscriptions on labels that indicated they were originally meant for government or institutional supply.

Among the insulin products found during the raid were Tresiba FlexTouch 100U/ml Pen, Glaritus 100U/ml Cartridges, Humalog Mix50 KwikPen 100U/ml, Apidra SoloStar 100U/ml and Toujeo SoloStar 300U/ml. Officials said the firms were unable to produce valid purchase records for the seized stock, raising concerns about the source and distribution chain of the medicines.

In addition to this, two firms were found storing insulin at normal room temperature instead of maintaining the prescribed

cold chain conditions.

Since insulin must be stored within a controlled temperature range to remain effective, such lapses could potentially compromise the safety and efficacy of the medicine for patients who rely on it for diabetes management. Overall, authorities seized 2,104 units of insulin preparations during the drive, with the total value of the stock estimated at Rs.20,06,024.

Reacting to the enforcement action, Pankaj Kumar Singh said ensuring the availability of safe and effective medicines for citizens is the government’s foremost priority. He added that under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s leadership, strict regulatory oversight is being maintained and violations involving life-saving drugs like insulin will invite action. Following the inspection, two firms were booked under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and the Drugs Rules, 1945. Samples from the seized stock were sent for laboratory testing to verify quality and compliance.