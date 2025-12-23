Drugs Control dept conducts enforcement drive, 26 firms booked

New Delhi: The Drugs Control department of the Delhi government carried out a special enforcement drive in Mehrauli, South Delhi, on Monday as part of its ongoing efforts to curb the sale of fake and substandard medicines in the capital. The operation was conducted under the directions of Delhi Health Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh, with a focus on safeguarding public health and ensuring compliance with drug safety norms.

During the drive, enforcement teams inspected 37 retail and wholesale drug establishments in the area. Officials found 26 firms violating provisions of the Drugs Rules, following which legal action was initiated against the defaulting entities under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and related rules.

As part of the quality assurance exercise, officials also collected 265 samples of different medicines during the inspections. These samples have been sent for testing and analysis to verify whether they meet the prescribed regulatory and quality standards.

Reiterating the government’s strict stance, Health Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh said that there would be zero tolerance towards the sale of fake or substandard medicines in Delhi. The Delhi government vowed strict, ongoing action against violators, aiming to ensure safe medicines, strengthen oversight, and maintain public healthcare trust.