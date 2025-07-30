Drugs Control dept busts illegal medicine stockpile in W Delhi

New Delhi: In a major crackdown on illegal drug operations, the Delhi Government’s Drugs Control department seized unlicensed pharmaceuticals worth over Rs.1.3 crore from a residential property in West Delhi’s Paschim Vihar. The seizure followed a tip-off received by the department’s intelligence unit regarding unlawful storage and distribution of medicines.

Acting swiftly, a special enforcement team raided the premises and discovered a massive stockpile of medicines from well-known pharmaceutical brands, stored without any valid license. The drugs were being prepared for illegal sale and distribution, in clear violation of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

Among the confiscated stock were widely used drugs such as Omez (Omeprazole), Ketorol-DT (Ketorolac Tromethamine), Amaryl (Glimepiride), Forxiga (Dapagliflozin), Bio-D3 Plus (Calcitriol with Calcium), Foracort inhalers, Jalra-M, Janumet, Furic 40, Jalra, and Telista 40.

The individual present at the location failed to provide valid documentation regarding the procurement or sale of the drugs. Authorities collected random samples for quality testing and sent them to the Government Analyst. Simultaneously, specimen samples have also been dispatched to respective manufacturers to confirm authenticity. The rest of the stock has been seized and is under legal custody.

Commenting on the enforcement action, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said, “The Delhi Government has zero tolerance towards illegal and unlicensed drug operations. Stern action will be taken against those dealing in fake or

expired medicines.”

He added, “We are intensifying search and seizure operations across the city, and this enforcement drive will continue to protect citizens from such unethical practices.”

The Drugs Control Department has launched a wider investigation to trace the entire supply chain involved in the racket. Legal proceedings have been initiated and the department aims to prosecute all those connected to

this illegal trade.

Officials reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring only safe, genuine, and quality-assured medicines reach the citizens of Delhi. The department is continuing its crackdown and has urged the public to report any suspicious pharmaceutical activity.