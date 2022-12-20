Drug syndicate busted in 2 operations

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police busted an interstate drug syndicate with the arrest of 9 drug peddlers in two different operations and recovered 550 gms of heroin and about 107 kgs of marijuana (ganja) from their possession, the officials informed on Monday.



According to the Special CP Crime Branch Ravindra Singh Yadav, in the first operation, information was received by Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) about a syndicate supplying contraband ganja from Odisha to Delhi. Later, a comprehensive groundwork, including mounting human surveillance and technical surveillance, was done. A raid was coordinated and 4 accused persons — Mohd. Asif, Manish aka Golu, Noor Salam aka Azzu and Naseem Bano were arrested from Vikas Marg — near Noida Link Road. A total of 106.2 kg fine quality of marijuana was recovered, Yadav said.

"During the investigation, it was revealed that they procured Ganja from Gopinath Pangi from Jeypore, Odisha and it was destined to be delivered in Delhi-NCR to Mohammad Pinku and Munni Khatun. Diligent efforts were made to arrest all the remaining accused persons. Later, Mohd. Pinku was arrested from Delhi. The source of contraband Gopinath Pangi was also arrested from Odisha after tireless efforts. The absconding 7th accused Munni Khatun was also arrested after some raids were conducted in Delhi", Yadav mentioned.

In the second operation, the ANTF received inputs regarding the supply of heroin in West Delhi by Bareilly borne sources.

"The team worked on the input relentlessly and finally succeeded, based on a tip from the sleuths from ANTF laid a trap near Tilak Nagar Metro Station and apprehended two accused persons — Gulzaar Khan (20), a resident of Bareilly and Tushar (26), a resident of Delhi's Matiyala. 550 grams of fine-quality heroin was seized from their possession, both accused persons are having criminal antecedents in NDPS cases. Yadav confirmed.