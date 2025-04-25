Drug ring busted, heroin worth Rs 50L seized: Cops

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has busted a significant drug syndicate with the arrest of a key member and the seizure of heroin worth over Rs 50 lakh.

The accused has been identified as Suraj alias Raja alias Ashish alias Thakur (40, a resident of New Usman Pur, Delhi.

According to the police, the investigation began with the arrest of Imran alias Chaddi alias Mota on April 4, in Kabir Nagar, Delhi. He was caught delivering 315 grams of heroin from a Hyundai Venue car, prompting the registration of an FIR under the NDPS Act.

During interrogation, Imran disclosed that Suraj alias Raja alias Thakur supplied the heroin. Following this lead, an ANTF team led by Inspector Shiv Kumar and supervised by ACP Rajkumar apprehended Suraj on April 21.

He was caught near Shastri Park flyover on Pusta Road while attempting to deliver 97 grams of heroin on his Splendor motorcycle. Police records reveal that Suraj is unemployed and has a criminal background with five previous cases of robbery and snatching.

Authorities believe his arrest marks a critical step in disrupting local drug distribution networks. The Crime Branch continues to investigate to uncover the full extent of the syndicate.