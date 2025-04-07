Drug peddler nabbed with cocaine and MD

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested an interstate drug peddler with high-end narcotics in south Delhi’s Saket area, an official said on Sunday. Acting on a tip-off, the team apprehended 29-year-old Vishal Singh with 29.70 grams of cocaine and 5 grams of methamphetamine (MD) during a late night operation on April 4, he said.

The accused, a former taxi driver from Noida, was linked to a Nigerian-based drug syndicate and had been delivering drugs across Delhi-NCR.

“He previously worked under another peddler Aakash, who was arrested in 2024. Post Aakash’s arrest, Vishal took over the delivery network, earning Rs 1,000 per delivery,” said the officer.

The officer further said that Vishal tried to flee on his motorcycle but was intercepted by the vigilant police team near Fish Market road in Saket and was arrested. The narcotics, valued at over Rs 4.5 lakh, and the motorcycle used in the crime have been seized. Further investigation is underway to uncover the broader supply network, police said.