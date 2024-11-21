Drug peddler held with ₹1.5 cr heroin

NEW DELHI: The Narcotics Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested a suspected drug supplier and seized heroin worth Rs 1.5 crore.

The accused has been identified as Neelofar alias Neelo (30) wife of Javed resident of J J Colony, Bawana, Delhi.

According to the police, the initial tip-off, received on November 13, led to the arrest of Neelofar alias Neelo. Acting on the information, the Anti-Narcotics Cell set up a raiding party and apprehended Neelofar, recovering 260 grams of heroin, categorized as a commercial quantity. A case was registered under an FIR, dated November 13, under sections 21 and 25 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Narela Industrial Area Police Station.

During interrogation, Neelofar revealed that the heroin had been procured from one Moh. Sakir. Based on this disclosure, the Narcotics Cell conducted another raid on November 14, leading to the arrest of Sakir (31) a resident of Narela.

The authorities recovered an additional 50 grams of heroin from his possession. Investigators learned that Sakir acted as a courier for drug suppliers, earning Rs 1,000 per delivery.

The investigation intensified as both Neelofar and Sakir provided leads to a third suspect, Wali Mohammed alias Shamshad. Following a court-approved police remand, a raid was conducted on November 18 at Wali Mohammed’s residence in JJ Colony. The operation resulted in his arrest and the seizure of 268 grams of heroin worth Rs 1.25 crore.

The total recovery of 578 grams of heroin underscores the scale of the drug network dismantled by the Narcotics Cell. Authorities believe the arrests have dealt a significant blow to the region’s drug trade, and further investigations are underway to trace additional links in the supply chain.