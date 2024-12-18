Drug-free Delhi by ‘27: Cops destroy over 10 kgs of drugs

NEW DELHI: In a major step towards achieving a drug-free Delhi by 2027, the Delhi Police organised a Mega Drug Destruction Event on Tuesday, demonstrating its zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking and substance abuse and destroying 10,601 kilograms of drugs.

The event took place at Biotic Waste Solutions Pvt. Ltd. in GT Karnal Road and was attended by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and the Commissioner of Police, symbolising the collective resolve to eradicate drugs.

The Delhi Police, under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and L-G Delhi, has been waging a focused war against narcotics.

As of December 15, the department registered 1,714 cases under the NDPS Act, arresting 2,169 drug traffickers. Financial investigations have led to seizures worth Rs 3.13 crore, with an additional Rs 3 crore in assets awaiting forfeiture.

During the event, 10,601 kilograms of narcotics were safely destroyed, valued at an estimated Rs 1,682 crore in the international market.

The destroyed substances included cannabis, heroin, cocaine, LSD, MDMA, ketamine, narcotic injections, and psychotropic substances. Drugs seized from districts such as West, South-East, and Central also formed part of the massive disposal.

This initiative is part of Delhi Police’s broader anti-drug campaign aligned with the ‘Drug-Free Delhi by

2027’ mission.

The campaign gained momentum following the 9th NCORD state-level meeting held on November 26, 2024, where a three-year plan was launched to eradicate narcotics from the capital.

As part of a month-long drive starting December 1, the Delhi Police conducted raids on 200 hostels, 200 schools, 50 colleges, and 200 commercial establishments, including shops, hotels, and pubs.

Random checks on auto and taxi drivers. Awareness programs with school administrators, hostel wardens, and college authorities.

The campaign is not only enforcement-focused but also seeks public participation. The Hon’ble LG Delhi announced cash rewards for citizens providing information on drug traffickers while

ensuring anonymity.

The Delhi Police has conducted four mega drug destruction events in the past two years, destroying over 29,000 kilograms of drugs valued at approximately Rs 4,300 crore. Previous events include the destruction of 15,700 kg on June 26, 2023, and 10,631 kg on February 20, 2024.