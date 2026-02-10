Drug Control dept cracks down upon spurious anticancer drugs

New Delhi: Delhi authorities have intensified their crackdown on spurious and substandard anticancer medicines, launching a citywide enforcement drive to protect vulnerable patients and tighten regulatory oversight of lifesaving drugs. Acting on the directions of Health Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh, the Drugs Control Department inspected 25 retail and wholesale firms across the national capital, uncovering violations and initiating legal action against offenders.

The special drive targeted establishments dealing in anticancer drugs near major hospital clusters and pharmaceutical markets across East, South, West and North-West Delhi. Areas covered during the inspections included Laxmi Nagar, Yusuf Sarai, Green Park, Okhla Industrial Area, Paschim Vihar, Dwarka and Rohini.

Officials reported that six firms were found violating provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules. Authorities have begun necessary legal proceedings in accordance with regulatory norms to prevent any potential threat to patient safety.

To assess the quality of medicines being supplied in the market, the department collected 33 legal samples and 22 specimen samples of anticancer drugs for comprehensive laboratory testing and analysis. Further action will be determined based on the test results to ensure that no substandard or counterfeit medicines circulate within the supply chain.

Highlighting the seriousness of the issue, Dr. Singh said, “These enforcement drives will continue relentlessly. As long as I am Health Minister, fake or substandard medicines will not be allowed to threaten the lives of Delhi’s citizens.” He stressed that anticancer drugs are critical treatments where any compromise in quality can pose severe health risks, prompting the government to intensify surveillance.

Reaffirming the administration’s stance, the minister said the Delhi Government follows a zero-tolerance policy against fake medicines, particularly those used in cancer care. “Patient safety is non-negotiable, and we will ensure that only safe, effective and quality medicines are available to the people of Delhi,” he added.

Dr. Singh further noted that continuous inspections, strict enforcement and regular monitoring will remain a priority. Public and private healthcare institutions have been advised to procure medicines only from licensed sources

and promptly report any suspected irregularities.

The Drugs Control Department reiterated its commitment to proactive enforcement, stating that sustained inspections will help safeguard public health and ensure that every cancer patient in Delhi has access to genuine, safe and effective medicines.