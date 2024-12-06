Drug cartel dismantled, 30 kg of Alprazolam seized: Cops

NEW DELHI: The Anti-Narcotics Task Force of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch dismantled a drug cartel involved in the supply of psychotropic substances, recovering 30 kg of Alprazolam tablets worth approximately Rs 1 crore in the international market.

The accused, Laxman (32) from West Karawal Nagar and Pankaj (18) from Loni, Uttar Pradesh, were arrested after a tip-off about illegal drug activities in Sonia Vihar. A police team, led by Inspector Praveen Rathi, intercepted two motorcycles, recovering 27 kg of Alprazolam tablets (over 2

lakh tablets).

A further 2.4 kg was seized from a godown in Loni. Laxman, a former medical shop employee, and Pankaj were involved in distribution for financial gain.