Drug cartel busted

New Delhi: Delhi Police’s Anti-Narcotics busted a drug syndicate and seized 518 grams of heroin worth rupees 2.5 crore in the international market. An anonymous source tipped the Anti-Narcotics squad of the Delhi Police about the syndicate.

The accused were identified as Faisal (20) son of Jafar Khan resident of Bhopatpur, Pipehra, Etah, Uttar Pradesh, and Avanish Kumar (44) son of Late Jagdish resident of Inayat Nagar Subhanpur, Farukhabad, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Police, the operation was conducted as part of the Nasha Mukt Bharat mission, targeting psychotropic substance suppliers in the region. The ANS team, led by Inspector Vishnu Dutt and supervised by ACP Dalip Singh, had been tracking the syndicate for over two months.

On September 9, acting on intelligence received from Head Constable Binod, the squad moved swiftly to apprehend Faisal, who was caught with 518 grams of heroin in a bag.

Further investigation led the police to Avanish Kumar’s hideout in Sanjay Camp, Okhla. A raid was conducted, and he was arrested after a brief attempt to flee. Two mobile phones and a Splendor motorcycle were recovered during the operation. The mobile phones were reportedly used by Avanish to contact his drug distributors.

During interrogation, Faisal and Avanish revealed

they had traveled from Kaimganj, Uttar Pradesh, to Delhi by bus to sell the heroin. Both admitted to receiving the drugs from a third party, and intended to distribute them in the Govindpuri area.