Drizzle turns weather pleasant

Cloudy sky with cool breeze brought respite from heat in the Capital on Wednesday, as the maximum temperature settling at 36.4 C degrees Celsius, one notches below normal.

An India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said the city received light rainfall at few places.

Rainfall in the category of 15.6-64.4 mm is referred to as moderate rainfall, he said.

Ayanagar recorded over light rainfall. The minimum temperature had dropped to 27.1 degrees Celsius,

The relative humidity stood at 89 per cent at 8:30 am and60 per cent at 5:30 pm. The weather office has forecast cloudy sky and ligh to moderate rain/ thundershowers.