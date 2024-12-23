Drizzle and fog grip Delhi as AQI hits 'severe'; rain may bring relief

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a drizzle and fog on Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 8.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

At 8.30 am, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 402, in the 'severe' category, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. The rain is expected to improve the air quality in the coming hours. Humidity level in the city was recorded at 95 per cent at 8.30 am. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 20 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.