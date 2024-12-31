Drivers, conductors to face suspension for ignoring women at bus stops: Atishi

NEW DELHI: In response to complaints from women across Delhi, Chief Minister Atishi has announced strict action against bus drivers and conductors who skip bus stops when only female passengers are waiting. From now on, any driver or conductor found refusing to stop will face suspension, a move aimed at ensuring the safety and convenience of female travelers.

The government’s decision follows reports that buses have been speeding past stops upon seeing only women waiting, leaving them stranded. “We have received complaints from different parts of Delhi that drivers of DTC and cluster buses are refusing to stop at bus stops when they see only women waiting. They speed past, leaving women stranded. This is unacceptable,” Atishi said, addressing the issue.

Atishi reassured female travelers of the Delhi government’s commitment to their safety and convenience, citing the free bus travel scheme for women as one of the measures taken to encourage more women to use public transport. “The Delhi government is fully committed to encouraging more women to travel by bus. This is precisely why the Delhi government has made bus travel free for women,” she added, emphasising how this initiative helps women access education, work opportunities, and contribute to economic development. To address the specific complaints, the Chief Minister announced that strict directions have been issued to both DTC and Cluster bus authorities. “The Delhi Transport Department has issued strict orders to all relevant authorities. Any bus driver or conductor found avoiding stops where women are waiting will face strict action, including suspension,” Atishi confirmed.

Atishi further encouraged women to take an active role in reporting such incidents. “If you see a bus not stopping, take a photo of the bus license plate and share it on social media. The government will take immediate action based on these complaints,” she urged.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that the government fully reimburses the cost of pink tickets issued to women, ensuring that there is no financial loss for bus operators when women travel. “Whether it’s a DTC bus or a cluster bus, there is no financial loss to drivers or operators from women using these services. There is absolutely no reason for them to skip stops for women passengers,” Atishi stated.

With this initiative, the Delhi government aims to make public transport more accessible and secure for women, reinforcing its commitment to support and protect female passengers.