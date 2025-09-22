Driver still at large in Army officer’s mother’s death in Delhi Cantt

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have yet to arrest the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal accident, ten days after a 68-year-old woman, the mother of an Indian Army colonel, was killed during her morning walk in Southwest Delhi’s Delhi Cantonment on September 9.

Police were alerted to the incident via a PCR call received at the Delhi Cantonment Police Station.

The deceased, identified as Paramjeet Kaur (68), was a resident of Delhi Cantonment.

According to the complaint, Kaur was struck by a Hyundai i10 while out walking, sustaining critical injuries that proved fatal. Her son, an Army colonel, alleged that despite clear evidence and identification of the offending vehicle, police had taken no concrete

action against the driver.

The car was traced to its owner, Ashok Kumar Pal of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

However, the complainant expressed frustration that, even after identifying the accused, no arrest had been made. “Even after identifying the vehicle owner, police have not acted so far,” he told Millennium Post.

He further alleged that when he pressed for answers, the investigating officer merely replied that “it will take time.”

The complainant argued the delay amounted to negligence and raised concerns about accountability in cases involving influential individuals.

Amit Goel, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest), said procedures were being followed. “Notice is served to alleged in the case and needful will be done,” Goel told Millennium Post.

The case has sparked outrage within the Cantonment community, with residents questioning why the driver has not been arrested despite the victim’s identity and the accused vehicle

owner being known.

Locals noted the accident occurred in a high-security zone where vehicle movements are constantly monitored, making evasion unlikely.

Legal experts observed that under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, causing death by rash or negligent driving is a cognisable offence and should normally prompt swift arrest. They warned delays could weaken the case and embolden offenders. The victim’s family continue to demand immediate arrest and tougher action against negligent drivers. Police insist the investigation is ongoing and assure that due process will be observed.

As the case drags on beyond ten days without arrest, questions mount over police accountability, procedural lapses, and whether justice will be delivered to a serving Army officer’s grieving family.